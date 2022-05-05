Whitehead to lead IVCC’s computer networking program

Illinois Valley Community College’s new computer networking and information technology program coordinator Garrick Whitehead is committed to the success of students and others.

“Our students and their families are trusting us to provide them with educational and support services which will empower them to improve their quality of life and be successful,” Whitehead said.

“Students will come away from our program knowing they made the right decision educationally, personally and professionally. They will know we care about them and their future.”

Whitehead was hired April 14 and will work alongside cybersecurity instructor Nancy McDonnell.

“With Garrick and Nancy, our computer networking and cybersecurity programs are strong,” said Dean of Workforce Development Shane Lange. “Both are highly-experienced and passionate. They will engage students with real-world applications and forward-thinking.”

A cybersecurity program mentor for Western Governors State, Whitehead has been teaching since 2010. He has 20 years industry experience including as a computer application specialist for Auburn University at Montgomery, Ala. He began his career in 1990 as a police officer for the Chicago Housing Authority Police Department.

Whitehead brings to IVCC expertise in network and system administration, operating systems and security. He has master’s degrees in information system management and business administration and a bachelor’s in computer information systems. He has also managed personnel and IT projects within various industries in the U.S. and Philippines.