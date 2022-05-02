IVCC Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society inducts 34 students

Illinois Valley Community College’s Mu Alpha chapter of the Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society for two-year colleges inducted 34 students at its annual induction ceremony April 28.

Students recognized were:

Fall 2021

Madison N. Miranda, of DePue; Paula G. Taylor, of Granville; Haley P. Schmitz, of Ladd; Keina Arteaga, Emme G. Bottom, Aaron Levi Brandner, Rachel Anne Brandner, Izabella S. Nanez, Natalie S. Orozco, Rosevelia Rocha and Harvey Vela, of Mendota; Samuel T. Bowie, of Oglesby; Hope L. Beelman, of Peru; Itzel Campos, of Princeton; Sophia R. Abbott and Abby L. Aukland, of Streator; and Vanessa E. Kelly, of Tonica.

Spring 2022: Elisabeth J. Farrell, of Earlville; Jentsie L. Petersen, of Hennepin; Casen E. Cherry, of LaMoille; James L. Petersen, and Victoria O. Petersen, of La Salle; Briana Avila and Allison M. Stewart, of Mendota; Nicholas J. Hancock, of Oglesby; Isabella M. Barrientos, Kaitlyn P. Magoonaugh, Mark S. Meyer and Kenzie A. Power, of Ottawa; Joseph D. Vlastnik, of Peru; Brayden C. Roe, of Seneca; Johnna R. Clairmont, of Serena; Paige C. Blackburn, of Spring Valley; and Jonathan J. Schmidt, of West Brooklyn.

Madeleine M. Hunter, of Standard, is the chapter’s Fall 2020-Spring 2022 officer, vice-president and public relations person.

Hunter, along with faculty co-sponsors of Mu Alpha, Kimberly Radek-Hall and Delores Robinson, led the new members in reciting the pledge and mission. Dean of Humanities, Fine Arts, and Social Sciences, Lirim Neziroski, opened the ceremony with a congratulatory message for inductees.

Headquartered in Decatur, Alabama, SKD has 127 chapters nationwide to recognize and reward outstanding achievement in English language and literature, provide cultural stimulation and promote interest in English on two-year campuses and the communities they serve, and foster English in all its aspects, including creative and critical writing.