IVCC students compete at national ag conference

Illinois Valley Community College Ag competed at the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture student judging conference recently.

Students Rilan Rosengren, of Ottawa, and Madeline-Rose Mudge, of La Salle, competed in ag business and ag mechanics at the conference in North Platte, Neb.

Rosengren and Mudge agreed: “This was a great opportunity and learning experience. The whole process improved our teamwork and collaboration skills. We are thankful IVCC ag was able to attend, compete, and represent at an event at that level.”

Mudge and Rosengren attended the conference with IVCC ag program coordinator and instructor Willard Mott. For information about IVCC’s program, contact Mott at Willard_mott@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0413. Summer and fall registration is underway.