April 28, 2022
Shaw Local
IVCC students compete at national ag conference

Conference took place in Nebraska

By Shaw Local News Network
IVCC ag students Madeline-Rose Mudge and Rilan Rosengren at the NACTA conference at the University of Nebraska in North Platte.

Illinois Valley Community College Ag competed at the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture student judging conference recently.

Students Rilan Rosengren, of Ottawa, and Madeline-Rose Mudge, of La Salle, competed in ag business and ag mechanics at the conference in North Platte, Neb.

Rosengren and Mudge agreed: “This was a great opportunity and learning experience. The whole process improved our teamwork and collaboration skills. We are thankful IVCC ag was able to attend, compete, and represent at an event at that level.”

Mudge and Rosengren attended the conference with IVCC ag program coordinator and instructor Willard Mott. For information about IVCC’s program, contact Mott at Willard_mott@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0413. Summer and fall registration is underway.