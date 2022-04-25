Putnam County Junior High and Rotary create a bulletin board for autism awareness month

The Putnam County Junior High’s bulletin board of the month for April, pays tribute to Autism Awareness Month.

This bulletin board, sponsored by the Putnam County Rotary, was created to spark awareness of the condition and also many conversations surrounding it.

The group hopes that not only students, but teachers, parents and families will be a little more understanding, more kind and more patient with those with autism.

“Let’s just always be aware of how we treat others, especially those who may be struggling through no fault of their own,” the Rotary said in a release.

The Putnam County Rotary, along with members of the Putnam County Junior High, create a monthly bulletin board to encourage positivity and create awareness for one another.