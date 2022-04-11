IVCC offers more than 40 online summer courses

More than 40 online summer classes will be offered at Illinois Valley Community College beginning May 16. Most courses are transfer-eligible.

“We have a wide range of courses in business, physical and social sciences, liberal arts and mathematics,” said Director of Learning Resources Patrice Hess. “I believe university students home for the summer will find our courses attractive and affordable.”

IVCC will offer courses in accounting, nutrition, health, wellness, human growth and development, art, environment, business, criminal justice, computers, Microsoft Office, economics (including micro and macro), English composition, film, weather and climate, geography, history;

Children’s literature, management, marketing, algebra, STEM math, math for liberal arts, statistics, technical math, psychology (including social and abnormal), child growth and development, strategies for college, sociology and speech.

The summer 2022 schedule continues IVCC’s dramatic two-year increase in online offerings.

Hess said from fall 2019 to fall 2021, the college increased online sections 53% and online enrollments were up 86% from 890 to 1657. The number of online students grew 68% from 569 students to 956 and credit hours spiked 82% from 2655 to 4837.

Summer and fall enrollment is underway at 815-224-0447 or www.ivcc.edu/register.