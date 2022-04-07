IVCC will feature Buddy’s Purpose in One Book, One College event

The final One Book, One College event for 2021-22 will feature the local nonprofit Buddy’s Purpose at noon Wednesday, April 27, in Illinois Valley Community College’s Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

Lori Brown, founder of Buddy’s Purpose of Cherry, and a member of the Perfectly Flawed Foundation, will provide insight into how families cope with a loved one struggling with substance use and addiction.

Brown’s talk will be followed by a showing of the feature film “Four Good Days” starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. Brown will answer questions after the film.

The event is open to the community. For information, contact the One Book workgroup at onebook@ivcc.edu or Jacobs Library at 815-224-0306.