Fieldcrest students perform Disney musical April 8-10

Fieldcrest High School students will present Disney’s “Camp Rock the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in the high school gym.

Admission is $10 per person

Disney’s “Camp Rock The Musical” is a story of rivalry between two summer camps ready to jam out all summer long. Join Mitchie and her friends at Camp Rock as they take on Camp Star, which threatens the existence of Camp Rock. Can Mitchie and the gang at Camp Rock survive Final Jam and live to see another summer?

Cast and crew includes: Ella Goodrich, Elianna Ludwig, Ella McKay, Calli Nix, Caroline Piasse, Natalie Schultz, Michalene Testin, Jacob Torres, Cami Mangan, Cheylee Reed, Jolene Schmitt, Ashton Watkins, Hope Yunker, Cole Aussiker, Tristin Freeman, Gwyn Frei, Kyleigh Hovey, Carter Mangan, Cassidy Palm, Brianna Peck, Tatiana Serna, Addison Tjaden, Emily Wells, Dayna Baker, Jaxson Boland, Nolan Hansen, Kaitlyn Irizarry, Zachary Johnson, Madalyn Monti, Bethany Pethtel, Hannah Schumaker, Neveah Spires, Destiny Ethridge, Emma Martyn, Ava Meierhofer, Brady Palm and Kaitlyn Palm.