La Salle County Health Department reported Friday a new novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related death, a male in his 100s, bringing the running total to 505 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The health department also reported 180 new cases, bringing the total to 35,733. New recovered cases stand at 121, bringing the total recovered cases to 34,604.

The Community Level in La Salle County remains at low (green).