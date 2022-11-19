November 19, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Princeton Christkindlmarkt features German food, cookies from the world over

By Shaw Local News Network
The Christmas Mouse Candy Shop sells candy and other treats at the Open Prairie United Church of Christ Christkindlmarket in Princeton on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

The Christmas Mouse Candy Shop sells candy and other treats at the Open Prairie United Church of Christ Christkindlmarket in Princeton on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Olivia Doak)

Hot drinks, German sweets and homemade soft pretzels with beer cheese were just some of the items for sale during the Open Prairie United Church of Christ’s Christkindlmarkeet held on Saturday in Princeton.

The other attraction was the International Cookie Bazaar, featuring 25 different kinds of cookies representing 20 countries.

There were handmade candies, fair trade coffees, teas and chocolates. A variety of vendors sold uniquely crafted items. The Princeton High School German Club sold German Advent calendars.

Children are invited to take home a free gingerbread house kit with all the ingredients needed for decorating before the holidays.

Image 1 of 5
The Christmas Mouse Candy Shop sells candy and other treats at the Open Prairie United Church of Christ Christkindlmarket in Princeton on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

The Christmas Mouse Candy Shop sells candy and other treats at the Open Prairie United Church of Christ Christkindlmarket in Princeton on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Olivia Doak)