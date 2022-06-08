La Salle library will virtually host Pulitzer prize winner

The La Salle Public Library, in partnership with multiple Illinois libraries, will virtually host New York Times journalist Andrea Elliot at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, for a discussion about her Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival, and Hope in an American City.”

The first woman to win an individual Pulitzer in both Arts & Letters and Journalism, Elliott chronicled eight years in the life of a young girl named Dasani and her family as they move from shelter to shelter in New York.

Elliott is an investigative reporter for The New York Times and a former staff writer at The Miami Herald. She has served as an Emerson fellow at New America, a visiting journalist at the Russell Sage Foundation, a visiting scholar at the Columbia Population Research Center, and is the recipient of a Whiting Foundation grant.

The program is free and open to the public. It will be presented via Zoom. Register – https://bit.ly/3zfcYCa .

For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.