June 08, 2022
Shaw Local
La Salle library will virtually host Pulitzer prize winner

New York Times journalist Andrea Elliott was first to win Pulitzer in arts and letters, and journalism

The La Salle Public Library, in partnership with multiple Illinois libraries, will virtually host New York Times journalist Andrea Elliot at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, for a discussion about her Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival, and Hope in an American City.”

The first woman to win an individual Pulitzer in both Arts & Letters and Journalism, Elliott chronicled eight years in the life of a young girl named Dasani and her family as they move from shelter to shelter in New York.

Elliott is an investigative reporter for The New York Times and a former staff writer at The Miami Herald. She has served as an Emerson fellow at New America, a visiting journalist at the Russell Sage Foundation, a visiting scholar at the Columbia Population Research Center, and is the recipient of a Whiting Foundation grant.

The program is free and open to the public. It will be presented via Zoom. Register – https://bit.ly/3zfcYCa.

For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.