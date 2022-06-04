La Salle church hosts Mass, fundraiser for Grand Bear fire victims

The La Salle Catholic Parishes will hold a special Mass and collection Monday for those who lost their homes in the recent fire at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock.

Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, La Salle. During the service, ushers will take up a collection to support those affected by the Memorial Day fire that destroyed 28 residential units at the Utica resort.

The Very Rev. Thomas Otto, pastor, said the families that lost their homes include a Trinity Catholic Academy school families as well as relatives of his.