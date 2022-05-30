Grand Bear Resort villas fire breaks out on Memorial Day in Utica

UTICA — A large section of vacation homes caught fire at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock in Utica on Monday evening, sending plumes of smoke into the sky visible from several miles in either direction.

At 7:10 p.m. Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown reported dispatchers issued elevated the call to a five-alarm fire within 25-30 minutes of responding.

Brown said there have been no injuries reported, and no evidence of arson. Brown said no known cause has been identified, though the office of the Illinois State Mire Marshal was sent for investigation.

Firefighters, however, identified the source of the fire. The fire is believed to have originated on the porch of Cabin 19 (cabins are comprised of four connecting units). The fire then quickly spread to neighboring Cabin 18.

The wind is pushing so much heat and embers that firefighters have fought a total of five cabins, or 20 units, Brown said. Brown said two additional Mutual Aid Box Alarm Systems, one from Putnam County and one from Grundy County both were issued.

As the fire entered into its second hour at about 7 p.m., firefighters still were trying to contain a blaze that migrated because of the brisk winds.

Multiple fire companies were dispatched to a section of the vacation villas located roughly southwest of the resort and conference center. At 6:05 p.m., roughly 25 minutes after the emergency dispatch, structures still were actively involved, and an aerial crane was attempting to douse the flames before heavy winds could spread the fire to nearby homes.

Matthew Kosch, vice president of Sonnenschein Groupe, which owns the resorts, said he still was requesting information. Kosch noted the villas affected are neither owned, nor managed by the resort. They are privately-owned.

As a precaution, the Grand Bear lodge and water park have been evacuated, along with villa occupants.

