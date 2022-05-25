Peru library hosts Saturday blood drive

Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host the Impact Blood Mobile from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

The holiday weekend and the tragic shooting in Texas leave blood inventories low for the region and across the country.

“We are facing a critical and urgent need for donors of all blood types and donation procedures,” said Amanda Hess, vice president, donor relations and marketing. “O-negative — the universal blood type — is especially needed, along with platelets, which can come from donors of every blood type. We ask all donors to schedule appointments as soon as possible to help ensure we continue to meet patient need for the hospitals we serve.”

ImpactLife is asking all eligible and potential blood donors to respond to a critical and urgent need for additional donations. Blood inventories have reached critical levels for type O-negative (a one-day supply) and are at less than three days for type O-positive. With projections for blood donations in the weeks ahead approximately 20% to 25% below the blood center’s weekly goal, additional appointments for whole blood and platelet donation are needed to help ensure a sufficient inventory of blood components for hospitals in our region.

To schedule, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or download the IMPACT mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app. While scheduling an appointment to donate blood is preferred, walk-ins are accepted.