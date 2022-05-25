‘Feed the Children’ food drive set Friday at Peru Hy-Vee

A Feed the Children food drive is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, in Peru. Food and funds will directed to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry in La Salle.

The drive is to secure heat-and-eat foods for families who, during summer months, have no access to subsidized breakfasts and lunches at their children’s schools.

Cash donations will be accepted along with in-kind donations of frozen and/or microwavable foods for children to prepare at home. Itemized lists will be distributed for shoppers who wish to make same-day purchases.

The chief sponsor is Schweickert Ganassin Krzak & Rundio, LLP. Other sponsors are Hy-Vee, Debo Ace Hardware, Katrina Corrie Farmers Insurance and Studstill Media.