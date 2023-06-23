Heritage Harbor in Ottawa to host open house for new planned community

Harbor Village by Heritage Harbor in Ottawa will host an open house on Saturday, June 24.

The community features low-maintenance, single-family homes with water views within walking distance of the Heritage Harbor Marina and waterway.

Harbor Village is the newest master-planned community in Heritage Harbor.

“With Harbor Village, we wanted to provide living spaces for the active adult that has all the modern luxuries and comfort you could want, with immediate access to resort-style amenities and amazing natural beauty and outdoor activities Starved Rock Country is known for” said Tammy Barry, vice president of Sales and Marketing, in a news release. “Many residents from the Chicagoland area love that they can experience many of the outdoor activities they can do, in say, Florida or Arizona, but are able to do so close to their Illinois based families.”

Plans for three new home models in Phase 1 offering designs and floor plans to fit the active adult lifestyle will be unveiled at the open house.

The Tulip model is a two-story home featuring three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,993 square feet of living area. The Holly is a ranch-style home with 1,317 square feet comprised of two bedrooms and two baths. The Poppy also is a ranch design with three bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living space. All the models include a two-car garage and a host of upscale features and finishes. The homes start with high-quality finishes in the $400,000s.

Residents can enjoy plenty of biking around the community along with kayaking, boating, pickleball, swimming in one the village’s pools, having a drink at The Sand Bar, dining at Red Dog Grill, taking a relaxing hike through Starved Rock Country, among others. With the Ottawa town square minutes away there’s an abundance of dining and shopping opportunities as well as entertainment and community events throughout the year. Residents also will appreciate the quick access to the nearby OSF Healthcare Center and can look forward to the new YMCA Fitness & Health Center breaking ground along the Illinois River waterfront.

The open house event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 1930 N. 2753rd Road with WGN radio personality John Williams guest bartending at The Sand Bar from noon to 2 p.m. Visitors are invited to join the Dusty Shoe Tours of the three model homes in Harbor Village and speak to their real estate professionals. Refreshments will be served and there will be a drawing for a complimentary, two-night stay at the community.