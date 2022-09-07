Eyes on Enterprise: Bunkers! in Westclox set to open in early October

Golfers will soon have the opportunity to play golf courses across the country without leaving the Illinois Valley. Bunkers! indoor golf entertainment inside Westclox, is opening in early October.

“It’s hitting a real golf ball with real clubs on a driving range, many very fun chipping games and virtually any golf course, with great accuracy on ball flight and movement, which also tracks your swing speed, ball speed, RPM and many more data points that you can view after every shot,” wrote owner Jeff Grubich on his Facebook page.

More than 2,200 golf courses will be available, Grubich said, naming Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines in California, Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, St. Andrew’s Old Course in Chicago and TPC Deere Run in Florida as a few examples. Golfers will hit into a 145′ projector screen.

Grubich also owns Audio Out, a recording studio at Westclox at 400 5th St., #182, Peru, which Bunkers! will share a space with.

Grubich has been a golfer for 30 years and enjoys giving beginners and other enthusiasts tips.

“I have been planning on opening the business for several years and figured the time was finally right to offer this to the community,” Grubich told Shaw Media.

Upon opening, one bay will be available. Reservations are encouraged by visiting the Bunkers! Facebook page and tapping “Book Now” once open in October. He hopes to accommodate walk-ins in the future.

Seasonal businesses announce openings, closings

Country Kids Produce, 4301 Plank Road, Peru, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends until Halloween with their fall items, such as mums and pumpkins.

Seatonville Greenhouses, 309 Oakland St., Seatonville, opens Saturday, Sept. 10, for the fall with mums, fall harvest combo containers, ornamental peppers and kale, bulbs, perennials, shrubs and other items.

The Corner Garden, 433 N. 20th Road, Tonica, opens Tuesday, Sept. 6, with mums, ornamental cabbage and kale, and other fall flowers, including pumpkin on a stick, an ornamental eggplant.

Saturday, Sept. 10, is the last day of the season for The Big Dipper, an ice cream shop at 1901 S. Bloomington St., Streator.

