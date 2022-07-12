Multiple workers sustain electrical shocks in rural La Salle County; 3 sustain “possible life threatening” injuries

Multiple injuries reported late Tuesday morning as workers with a home improvement company sustained electrical shocks in rural La Salle County, east of Leonore. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

According to Grand Ridge Fire Chief, Tim Geiger, five workers were injured, four were transported to local hospitals and one was flown to Peoria. No names have been released at this time.

According to Geiger, three of the five workers sustained “possible life threatening” injuries. There has been no immediate report on how this accident occurred.

La Salle Co. Sheriff along with multiple Fire and EMS Companies were dispatched to the corner of East 15th and North 1659th Road in Bruce Township.

The injuries were sustained on at a three-story home on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The workers were with Double L Seamless Gutters based out of Roanoke. At this time workers with the company have declined to comment on the situation.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.

La Salle County Sheriff, Adam Diss, stated that a press release is forthcoming on the incident.