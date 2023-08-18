IVCC makes several updates to campus ahead of 2023-2024 school year

Students returned to the Illinois Valley Community College campus for classes Wednesday.

At Thursday’s IVCC board meeting, President Tracy Morris used the opportunity to highlight updates meeting made to the campus, including the completion of the Medical Assisting lab and the Nursing Simulation spaces. She lauded student success in registered nursing passage rates and pinning ceremonies in July. The newly opened food bank on campus was introduced and the continuing education camps are reaching out to students in the community. The Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity grant provides for updates to the facilities and curriculum for the Early Childhood Education program, which have made a positive impact in this program area, Morris said.

The IVCC board gave final approval following a public hearing Thursday to a $39 million budget, including a $25.8 million balanced operating budget for fiscal year 2024.

IVCC has joined several purchasing consortia with the state of Illinois, the Illinois Community College System and other higher education institutions for purchasing items that have been through a bidding process by the consortia.

The board approved elevator maintenance services from ThyssenKrupp Elevator Corp., Peoria, through the National Joint Powers Alliance at an annual cost of $32,637.

Additionally, the board approved an estimated $50,000 for fuel for the IVCC Truck Driver Training Program. Fuel is purchased at the pump and doesn’t lend well to a bidding process. The college continues to use WEX, Inc. to supply fuel cards for all of its vehicles, earning a 1.05% credit rebate for purchases.

In other business, the board authorized:

The renewal of the Microsoft Software Maintenance and Support Agreement for $37,797 from Computer Discount Warehouse.

The renewal of the Ferrilli Core System Service providing application support and maintenance for Colleague Environment for continued efficiency in managing operations, streamlining workflows and enhancing the college’s ability to serve students and stakeholders for $70,380.

The purchase of the DarkTrace MDR solution for a three-year contract term to further increase the college’s network security to act within seconds with AI Analysis and automated response for immediate threats such as ransomware, malware and unsecured devices for a total of $73,500 over the life of the contract.

The renewal of the CourseDog, IVCC’s course and room scheduling platform including Event Scheduler, Class Scheduler and Demand Analytics paid out of the fiscal year 2024 budget for $60,637.

The purchase of the Trauma HAL adult simulator package, through Gaumard Simulators for Health Care Education, to enhance the learning experiences for the Paramedic and Emergency Medical Technician students for $71,540. This purchase, including a simulator with associated software, a three-year service warranty, installation and in-service training will be funded through the Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce grant.

The purchase of furniture for one of the college’s largest classrooms, D-228, from Henricksen, Peoria, funded by the Early Childhood Access Consortium grant, through the OMNIA Partners and NCPA purchasing cooperatives at a cost not to exceed $37,620.

Engineering design services for a salt shed through Chamlin and Associates for $24,000.

The appointment of Greg Whightsil as the industrial maintenance and electricity instructor effective Aug. 14.

Trustees learned:

Of the cancelation of the women’s basketball season because of a lack of players and coach resignation.

Of Illinois Community College Board’s summary feedback report to President Morris with recommendations from fiscal year 2021 for suggested incorporation into the college’s ongoing reviews.

That Admissions and Records appointed Meagan O’Boyle as administrative assistant and Karina Delgado resigned as information specialist.

The extension of roles for Mary Beth Herron, Michelle Carboni and Nikki VanNielen in the office of Business Service and Finance for additional duties following the resignation of Matt Seaton through Sept. 28. Jim Carlson will extend his support of two days a week to transition all facility projects through Aug.31.

With the closure of St. Margaret’s Health, IVCC will formally solicit a quote for athletic training services for the 2023-2024 academic year. Bridge services will be contracted by the former athletic trainer, Kayla Olson until a provider agreement is signed.

To better align with the general student body code of conduct, amendments were made to the Student Athlete Code of Conduct as related to academic dishonesty.

This summer, there were 161 graduates earning a total of 206 degrees and certificates with 18 licensed practical nurse graduates.