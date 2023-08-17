Gas line struck on U.S. 6 in Peru

Businesses on the 300 and 400 blocks of Fifth Street in Peru, which is U.S. 6, were evacuated briefly late Thursday morning, and U.S. 6 closed to thru traffic, after a natural gas line was ruptured about 11 a.m.

Lt. Doug Bernabei, spokesman for Peru Police Department, said the gas was shut off at 11:54 a.m. and the highway reopened, but repairs to the gas line were expected to take several more hours.

Bernabei said a 1.25 inch line near Thyme Craft Kitchen was struck by a construction crew, resulting in “a pretty significant leak.” Peru Fire Chief Jeff King ordered the Carus building evacuated. While Ameren secured the gas line, Peru police diverted motorists around the nearby portion of U.S. 6.