State troopers ticket 28 in specialty patrols in La Salle, Rock Island counties

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced 28 citations and 20 written warnings were issued in alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols in La Salle and Rock Island counties during July.

These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. The ACE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous DUI offenders from the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.