Putnam County Historical Society to host annual open house

The annual Putnam County Historical Society open house will be 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 13, at its three facilities along Old Highway 26 in Hennepin.

Pulsifer House is a historic house, built in 1844 and restored as a mid-19th century home.

On display in the Meeting House are military and election memorabilia, 19th century clothing accessories and items from the Adam Deck jewelry store in Hennepin.

In the Ag Museum are displays of farm implements and tools; wildlife and decoys; toys; artifacts from Native Americans and the coal mines at Mark and Standard. There are areas set up as early 20th century rooms and a one room school. The Piccioli family has donated additional items from Art Piccioli’s store and post office in Mark for the 1900s general store and post office display.

Outside are the Hennepin Steel Mill Monument and the Moews Seed Company sign.

Everyone is invited. Admission is free. The Ag Museum and the Meeting House are handicapped accessible; Pulsifer House is not handicapped accessible. There is no food service this year, but free water will be available.

For information on the open house contact Sid Whitaker at sidneywhitaker25@gmail.com or 815-303-5104.