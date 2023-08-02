La Salle County marriage licenses: July 17-31, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for July 17 through July 31, 2023.
Joseph Edward Mathews of Germantown Hills and Bryanna Carrie Hoskins of Germantown Hills
Benjamin Michael Brunoehler of Ottawa and Vanessa Carranco of Ottawa
Bret William Barichello of Streator and Laura Elizabeth Lopez-Ramirez of Streator
Keith William Mills of Odell and Maci Lynn Lucas-Krofft of Streator
John Howard Dunham of Streator and Pamela Jean Walker of Streator
Chad Wesley Holbrook of Mendota and Vickie Lynn Taylor of Mendota
Kyle Robert Shinn of Machesney Park and Hope Christian Cotter of Machesney Park
Matthew Michael Ridge of Mendota and Amanda Nicole Kaad of Mendota
Yeferson Adonay Orellana Lobo of Sheridan and Cynthia Rosario of Plano
Paul Joseph Tapp of Sandwich and Jodi Elizabeth McKinley of Sandwich
Travis Andrew Pointer of Marseilles and Julia Jean Lehman-King of Wilmington
Mitchell John Lonie of Calumet City and Michelle Anne Kalemba of Chicago
Ryan Andrew Kush of Fox River Grove and Megan Rae Wiesemann of Fox River Grove
David Gregory Quigley of Leland and Brandi Jo Kuykendall of Leland
Jacob Eugene Eilers of Dalzell and Rebekah Anne Woodward of Dalzell
David Ray Richardson of Streator and Mandi Sue Christmann of Streator
Kevin Mendez of Peru and Mariana Valle of Peru
Timothy John Hycner of Carol Stream and Heather Lauren Bohnen of Wood Dale
Tyler Jeffery Richey of Wilmington and Jessica Lynn Kirkland of Wilmington