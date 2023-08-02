August 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

La Salle County marriage licenses: July 17-31, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
marriage rings

marriage rings

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for July 17 through July 31, 2023.

Joseph Edward Mathews of Germantown Hills and Bryanna Carrie Hoskins of Germantown Hills

Benjamin Michael Brunoehler of Ottawa and Vanessa Carranco of Ottawa

Bret William Barichello of Streator and Laura Elizabeth Lopez-Ramirez of Streator

Keith William Mills of Odell and Maci Lynn Lucas-Krofft of Streator

John Howard Dunham of Streator and Pamela Jean Walker of Streator

Chad Wesley Holbrook of Mendota and Vickie Lynn Taylor of Mendota

Kyle Robert Shinn of Machesney Park and Hope Christian Cotter of Machesney Park

Matthew Michael Ridge of Mendota and Amanda Nicole Kaad of Mendota

Yeferson Adonay Orellana Lobo of Sheridan and Cynthia Rosario of Plano

Paul Joseph Tapp of Sandwich and Jodi Elizabeth McKinley of Sandwich

Travis Andrew Pointer of Marseilles and Julia Jean Lehman-King of Wilmington

Mitchell John Lonie of Calumet City and Michelle Anne Kalemba of Chicago

Ryan Andrew Kush of Fox River Grove and Megan Rae Wiesemann of Fox River Grove

David Gregory Quigley of Leland and Brandi Jo Kuykendall of Leland

Jacob Eugene Eilers of Dalzell and Rebekah Anne Woodward of Dalzell

David Ray Richardson of Streator and Mandi Sue Christmann of Streator

Kevin Mendez of Peru and Mariana Valle of Peru

Timothy John Hycner of Carol Stream and Heather Lauren Bohnen of Wood Dale

Tyler Jeffery Richey of Wilmington and Jessica Lynn Kirkland of Wilmington