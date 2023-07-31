Peru marijuana dispensary construction complete, grand opening set, company says

The construction company that completed work on a Peru marijuana dispensary said the business will open Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Stash will open at 1320 E. 38th St., the site of the former Jimmy John’s.

Reed Construction, of Chicago, posted to its Facebook page it was “thrilled to partner with Atul Karkhanis Architects Ltd. to renovate a 3,650 square foot former sandwich shop into this sleek new dispensary.” The project included 30,000 square feet of exterior site renovations, such as a new parking lot, curb alignment, signage, among other items, the construction company said.

Stash Dispensaries has not responded to Shaw Local News Network’s requests for comment. The dispensary has updated its website with daily hours 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and a phone number. Stash has another dispensary in Orland Park.

Peru’s dispensary was one of 149 license selected by Gov. JB Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation from three lotteries conducted in the summer of 2021.

The dispensary will become the second one in La Salle County once it opens. The other dispensary is Verilife at 4104 Columbus St. in Ottawa.