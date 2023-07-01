Utica postpones fireworks because of expected stormy weather

Utica’s fireworks display scheduled for Saturday night at Carey Memorial Park has been postponed.

The fireworks company contacted the village Saturday morning to inform the village the company will be unable to set up and discharge the fireworks because of the static levels in the air and the predicted weather.

“We have all been closely monitoring the weather for the past several days,” the village said in a Saturday news release. “The current forecast includes thunderstorm warnings and lightning and this presents a very dangerous situation for the crew to set up and discharge the fireworks.”

The village is working on a plan to reschedule the event and will release information when a new date is confirmed.