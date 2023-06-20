Juneteenth event in Spring Valley was celebratory, reflective

There was live music, food and drinks, basketball and bounce houses Monday at a four-hour Juneteenth celebration at Kirby Park in Spring Valley.

There also was a serious message passed on by a number of public speakers, before more music filled the park.

Youths sit along the basketball court and listen to speakers Monday, June 19, 2023, during a Juneteenth celebration at Kirby Park in Spring Valley. (Derek Barichello)

The underlying messages were to stand together, look out for one another, stop the violence and stay proactive – not reactive.

Darryl Stuggis said he approached the Spring Valley City Council two weeks ago, hoping to put an event together, because he believed it was important to celebrate Juneteenth and reflect.

He said he was thankful to both the Spring Valley council and the police chief, who visited the celebration. He said he’s grateful to see Juneteenth recognized in the Illinois Valley.

Stuggis handed out a pamphlet to everyone in attendance that explained the meaning of Juneteenth. The federal holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed, which came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

“It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future,” Stuggis said.