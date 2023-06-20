Former St. Margaret’s physicians join Carle Health

Carle Health has completed contract agreements with providers Drs. Thaw Tun and Mario Cote.

Carle Health Public Relations Manager Brittany Simon said Carle is excited to welcome their experience and patient-centered approach to care to the health care system.

Long-term arrangements for their practices are being finalized, but Simon said both physicians will have adequate support and the facilities to continue serving patients close to home when they begin work in early July.

Tun, a primary care/internal medicine physician, previously worked at the St. Margaret’s Health Henry Clinic and Cote, a geriatric and internal medicine physician, was previously located in the St. Margaret’s Peru Medical Clinic. The hospital and all its facilities closed June 16.

Based in Urbana, Carle Health, also known as The Carle Foundation, is a vertically integrated health system with more than 11,000 employees in its hospitals, physician group, health plan and associated health care businesses.