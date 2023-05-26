Carnival headed to Peru Mall, June 26-July 1

North American Midway Entertainment is bringing the nostalgia and excitement of a classic fair to Peru.

The carnival is scheduled to open Monday, June 26, through Saturday, July 1, at the Peru Mall parking lot, located at 3940 Route 251.

According to North American Midway Carnival’s website, NAMC offers more than 200 midway rides and games in its inventory and has added new rides, including the “Star Dancer” and the “Double-Decker Merry Go Round.”

The event will offer a variety of fair classics from lemonade shake-ups to funnel cakes.

The carnival will be open 5 p.m. to close Monday, June 26 to Friday, June 30, and from 1 p.m. to close Saturday, July 1. Closing time is based on weather and attendance. The cost is $25 per person Monday to Friday and $30 on Saturday.

If a child is shorter than 42 inches, they will not be able to ride without a paying adult.

WHAT: Carnival

WHEN: 5 p.m. to close Monday, June 26 to Friday, June 30; 1 p.m. to close Saturday, July 1.

WHERE: Peru Mall, 3940 Route 251

Cost: $25 Monday to Friday, $30 on Saturday