Black Bros. Co. in Mendota donates $30,000 to IVCC’s Career and Technical Program

Black Bros. Co. in Mendota recently donated $30,000 to Illinois Valley Community College’s Career and Technical Program to be used at the discretion of the college to continue to support the CTE programs.

“Everyone I meet at IVCC has a positive outlook concerning their area of expertise,” said CEO and Co-Owner Matt Carroll. “They are continuously putting in place and delivering innovative and effective programs and services for manufacturing and other professions.”

IVCC has recently redesigned the manufacturing program. The Computer Numerical Control and Machining courses have moved from 16-week sessions to eight-week sessions. The modification time will allow students to complete the CNC or the basic manufacturing certificate in two semesters. Students can opt in or out every eight weeks based on their scheduling needs. New students can now start either of the programs in any of the eight-week sessions as opposed to the start of the semester. The CNC and manufacturing certificates are built into the associate’s degree in manufacturing technology.

“Black Bros. Co. has been a longtime supporter of the college and we look forward to continuing this valuable partnership into the future. IVCC would not be able to deliver the quality of programs and services if it weren’t for their support and other valuable company partners,” said IVCC Business Training Specialist Jennifer Sowers. “We cannot thank them enough for this generous donation and investment in our CTE programs.”