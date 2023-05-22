Nutrition and wellness educator to lead homemade freezer, canned jam class at IVCC

Join Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman and learn to make homemade freezer and canned strawberry jam.

This workshop is for both beginners and experienced food preservers. Work together in the kitchen to process summer-fresh strawberries. During the workshop, Glassman will present “Illinois Extension Fill Your Pantry, Jams, and Jellies” class. Make and take jams to enjoy with family and friends. Handouts, recipes and tasting samples will be available.

The upcoming class is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17, 2023, in room CTC-123 at Illinois Valley Community College Culinary Kitchen in the Peter Miller Community Technology Center, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.

Program fees are $15 per person. Class is limited to 12 adults. Register by Monday, June 12, at go.illinois.edu/jams or by calling Illinois Extension’s Main Office at 815-224-0889.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.