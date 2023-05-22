Barn in rural Hennepin lost from fire

A barn was lost in rural Hennepin as a result of a fire that ignited Sunday afternoon from the remnants of a bonfire the previous evening, according a news release from the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District.

Granville and Hennepin firefighters responded at 1:37 p.m. Sunday to a fully engulfed barn fire at 8204 E. 1050th Road. Firefighters found the barn fully involved in fire and a second structure that also ignited.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was issued, bringing Standard, Spring Valley, Peru, La Salle, Cedar Point, Tonica and Magnolia fire departments for assistance. The fire was under control in less than two hours and the second structure that had ignited was extinguished with minimal damage and a third structure was undamaged by fire, according to the release.

An investigation revealed residents had a bonfire the prior night and had extinguished it with water. The next morning the remnants of the fire were placed into a yard cart and cart was put into the barn. The bonfire remnants apparently were still hot enough to smolder in the cart eventually igniting and leading to the fire. The damage is estimated at $100,000, according to the release.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County EMS Ambulance also assisted in the response.

The Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District reminded residents the safest way to extinguish a bonfire is to use water to cool the fire, stirring the ashes to ensure the fire is out. After a resident is sure the fire is out and cool, then cover the pile with sand leaving any remnants of the fire where they are.