5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: World War II planes, food trucks and kites highlight start of festival season

1. TBM Avenger Reunion and Salute to Veterans: The free air show featuring World War II-era airplanes and a veterans salute is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport, 4251 Ed Urban Dr., Peru. Air show times are 1 to 4 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The veterans parade and flag ceremony is 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Friday will include a live performance from She’s a Maybe and have a beer garden. Friday also will feature Matt Younkin’s Magic by Moonlight Night Show in the Twin Beech 18 and the TBM flame show, among other activities. Both days will have a Wall of Fire simulation. Go to https://tbmreunion.org/ for more information.

The spring version of the Streator Food Truck Festival will return to City Park from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

2. Streator Food Truck Festival: The food truck festival will take place noon to 7 p.m. Saturday on the southwest edge of City Park, along Hickory Street in Streator. There will be 19 food trucks and 40 craft vendors. Music will be performed at the Plumb Pavilion in the park by KGB Band and Lizzi Neal. Free yard games will be set up in the park for families to play. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/StreatorFoodTruckFest

Kites in Flight is scheduled Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park, 400 Clinton St., Ottawa. Families will have an area designated where they can fly their own kites. (Scott Anderson)

3. Kites in Flight: The free festival will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Riverfront Park, 400 Clinton St., Ottawa. The event will feature professional kite flying demonstrations from the Chicago Kite Company, a designated area for family kite flying, children’s live entertainment, a candy drop, balloon artist, crafts, face painting, a dunk tank, bounce houses, an obstacle course and other activities. Coal Black Exotics will host a reptile show noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. Istvan and his Imaginary Band will perform an interactive show from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The dunk tank will be available 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, beginning with an opportunity to dunk Mayor Robert Hasty, then it will be back 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, starting with an opportunity to dunk Police Chief Brent Roalson. Reddick Library will host a story time at 11 a.m. both days. juggler Jason Kollum will take the stage from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday; and Miss Jamie’s Farm will provide a fun and educational music show from 2 to 3 p.m. Go to https://www.facebook.com/OttawaVisitorsCenter for more information.

4. Lemonade Day: The kickoff celebration and Youth Market will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Country Kids, 426 S. Clark St., Utica. It will feature 18 youth entrepreneurs, from Waltham fifth grade, with nine businesses offering baked goods, handmade bracelets, trading cards and crafts, among other items. Sponsored by the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, the Lemonade Day program’s mission is to help prepare youth for life through fun, proactive and experiential programs, according to said Debbie Nazarian, Lemonade Day national director.

5. Illinois Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra and Spring Flute Fling: There will be plenty of musical performances Sunday in La Salle-Peru. The IVYSO will perform its spring concert 4:30 p.m. Sunday at La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St. The concert is $10 for general admission and free for children 5 and younger. A cake reception will follow. Prior to the youth symphony orchestra’s concert, there will be Music Suite 408′s Spring Flute Fling at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Zion United Church of Christ, 1521 Sixth St., Peru. Admission is on a donation basis.

