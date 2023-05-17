TBM 2-day event set to put on another show in Peru

The annual TBM Avenger Reunion and Salute to Veterans, which has been referred to by the Peru City Council as the city’s “signature event,” is scheduled to return to the Illinois Valley Regional Airport this weekend.

Once again a two-day festival, Friday will feature Matt Younkin’s Magic by Moonlight Night Show in the Twin Beech 18 and the TBM Night Time Flame Show, among other activities. The Wall of Fire simulation also is expected to return, along with other World War II-era bomb simulations.

Saturday will highlight those who served with the Salute to Veterans Parade and Veterans Flag Missing Man Flight, along with the airshow.

The sun begins to set behind the TBM Avenger aircrafts during the 2022 Peru event. (Scott Anderson)

The activities begin at 11 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Air show times are 1 to 4 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Friday will include a live performance from She’s a Maybe and also have a beer garden.

The event is sponsored by the city of Peru and is free admission.

The squadron of TBM Avengers is the largest gathering in the U.S., according to event organizers. Event organizers

A regular attendee to the event, the B-17 Bomber, known as the Yankee Lady, however, will not be in attendance this weekend because of maintenance.

Additionally, the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission will be co-hosting with the city the 2023 Veterans Expo at the airport from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Veterans and families will be able to get information about resources at the event.

The event at 4251 Ed Urban Dr. is put on with the help of hundreds of volunteers. To volunteer, go to the volunteers booth at the event.