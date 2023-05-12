IVCC develops 60-credit hour paramedic degree

Illinois Valley Community College has developed a 60-credit hour Paramedic Associates of Applied Science degree.

Nick Fish, program coordinator, and Shane Lange, dean of workforce development, working closely with local industry and an advisory committee, will incorporate the paramedic certificate and the new emergency medical technician certificate into the AAS paramedic degree.

“The IVCC paramedic program uses the latest in training technology, including a state-of-the-art ambulance and simulator that provides realistic hands-on training,” Fish said. “Paramedic students must also complete a specified amount of hospital and field clinical time and a field internship in order to successfully complete the clinical portion of the program. All clinical or field experiences are conducted in local hospital facilities and local fire/EMS agencies.”

IVCC President Jerry Corcoran presented the college’s High School Market Penetration report at Thursday night’s meeting.

“More than half of the high school population is now being served by IVCC with the new in college penetration rate improving from 44% to 52%, the best in 10 years” Corcoran said Thursday. “As we wrap up fiscal year 2023, we continue to partner with high schools on more opportunities for earning college credit by way of both dual enrollment and dual credit.”

In addition to the high school population he presented the number of online class sections, enrollments, credit hours and students taking these classes increased gradually each semester. IVCC offers options to complete the Associate of Arts, Science and General Studies degrees and a few certificates fully online.

Trustees approved spending of $385,000 in fiscal 2022-2023 covered through the information technology budget, funded by dollars allocated toward the renewal of Colleague and the remaining IT hardware budget. The 2022-2023 renewal of Colleague was funded by Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The college will upgrade lab and staff computer hardware in an effort to ensure computer technology is progressing toward the alignment of a four-year refresh cycle in an effort to streamline internal IT support.

“As part of the 2023-2024 budget process, we conducted a comprehensive inventory of desktop and laptop hardware deployed on our network,” said IT Director Justin Denton. “Over 340 systems were laptops over four years old and desktops over seven years old.”

In other business, the board approved:

The renewal of Modern Campus content management system, website hosting, campus maps and a support agreement in the amount of $31,700 for year one, with year two fees of $32,235 and year three fees of $33,846.

The purchase of furniture for the ECE resource center from Henricksen, Peoria through the OMNIA partners and NCA purchasing cooperatives at a cost not to exceed $36,775.

The purchase of ECE technology upgrades by CTI Conference Technologies, Inc., East Peoria, in the amount not to exceed $32,000.

The purchase of furniture for the library and other areas on campus for a total of $60,388.

The authorization to seek proposals for a theatre lighting upgrade project for the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre not to exceed $150,000.

Authorized the utilization of Illinois Green Economy network grant funds for the installation of a solar array on the building J and to purchase and install electric vehicle charging stations on campus.

The approval of the salt shed construction project as a protection, health and safety project for a cost of $272,000.

In other business, the board learned:

Joel Kozlick was hired as IT support lead. He is a graduate of Robert Morris University with a bachelor of science in computer science.

Cory Hannon was hired in maintenance with certifications in industrial maintenance and industrial electrician from IVCC.

Ashlee Fitzpatrick will move from administrative assistant in admissions and records to student recruitment specialist; Jill Wohrley will move from financial aid advisor to financial aid reconciliation and compliance specialist; and Sandra Beard will move from administrative assistant to the vice president for academic affairs and dean of workforce development to the executive assistant to the president.

Part time adult education instructor Doreen Balzarini will retire effective July 1 and Lisa Dickey resigned as part-time humanities, fine arts and social science instructor.

Corcoran and successor Tracy Morris visited with counterparts at several community colleges in IVCC’s region and plan to reach out to members of the foundation board of directors to survey their interest in joining the board of trustees to serve as members of the Decennial Committee on Local Government Efficiency Act.

Saturday’s Nurse Pinning is at 11:30 a.m. in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre followed by the 57th annual Commencement in the gymnasium at 1:30 p.m. Corcoran will deliver the keynote address; Nena Wright, of Seneca, will read her winning Paul Simon Student essay; Corcoran will confer certificates and degrees; Vice President for Academic Affairs Gary Roberts will present the Class of 2023; Board Chair Everett Solon will introduce the trustees; 2022-2023 Student Government Association President Nicolette Kendall will present the invocation; and 2023 Student Trustee Libby Boyles will present the benediction.