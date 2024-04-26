Addie Duttlinger, Seth Adams win L-P’s Blow Medal/Pomatto Scholarship

Addie Duttlinger (left) and Seth Adams (right), La Salle-Peru seniors, received the 2024 George Preston Blow Medal/John & Lucy Pomatto Scholarship, presented by Jane Riva (center). The $1,500 scholarship is considered the highest award the L-P athletics department bestows. A recipient must have a GPA of at least 2.75 and have been outstanding in general athletics. Candidates are nominated by varsity head coaches and voted on by L-P administrators. Duttlinger played volleyball, basketball and softball at L-P. She'll play softball at St. Louis University. Adams played soccer, football, basketball and baseball during his high school career. He'll continue his football and baseball careers at Wisconsin-Whitewater. (Provided by Matt Baker)