IVCC alum Matthew Klein nominated for state award

Entrepreneur-filmmaker and photographer Matthew Klein, of Peru, is one of the first Illinois Valley Community College graduates to be nominated for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association Pacesetter Award for young leaders.

The Pacesetter recognizes the accomplishments of more recent community college graduates.

Since starting at 17 with an iPhone and 23 Facebook followers, Klein has grown Matthew Klein Films to over 2 million video views and created 500-plus videos for a wide range of clients including corporate, economic development, education, government, marketing, real estate, nonprofit and tourism entities.

Under the theme, Capturing Moments That Matter, MKF is renowned for its high-quality films.

In 2021, Klein’s video work was used and credited in the HBO original documentary: “The Murders at Starved Rock.” The three-part series exploring the murders of three women at the park in 1960, was produced by a Mark Wahlberg company. In 2022, his footage of Utica also was featured in a holiday Hallmark movie.

Following studies at IVCC, Klein transferred to Bradley University and received first place in multiple innovation competitions, and an official proclamation for his entrepreneurial abilities from Peoria Mayor Rita Ali.

Klein’s extensive community service includes work for the Perfectly Flawed Foundation where he managed online media, marketing and assisted with fundraising events that drew more than 400 attendees.

Klein, a marketing associate for CL Enterprises in Peru, was recently appointed to the Starved Rock Foundation Board of Directors and his 2022 and 2023 Starved Rock/Matthiessen Calendars raised $6,600 for the foundation.

In 2021, he co-founded the brand Starved Rock Hikers to share his love for local parks through a community of hikers, hand-picked adventures, and a commitment to preserving natural wonders.

Klein was the featured speaker at Maryville University in St. Louis where he shared a photography class entitled, “Go Forward and Create.” He encouraged creative artists and students to continue sharing their talents with the world.

Closer to home, he will host a free photo class and hike departing from the Starved Rock Visitor Center at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 7.

Klein and other Pacesetter nominees are invited to the Friday, June 2, ICCTA’s Annual Convention Awards Banquet at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel and Conference Center where the winner will be announced.