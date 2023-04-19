Oglesby residents, businesses evacuate because of gas leak

A gas leak in Oglesby has caused a portion of the city to be evacuated as a precaution, according to city officials.

Mayor Dom Rivara said preliminary indications were that a gas line was inadvertently struck.

“They’ve got it pinpointed,” Rivara said, “it’s in the area behind John’s Service and Sales.”

Residents and businesses from Dale Avenue to Woodland Avenue and Walnut Street to First Street have been asked to evacuate. Authorities said power also may be cut, and the evacuation could potentially extend to Glen Avenue.

A Code Red Alert was sent out by the city at about 11:30 a.m. notifying residents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.