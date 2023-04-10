Stage 212 in La Salle revives ‘Barefoot in the Park’

The pandemic exacted a toll on Stage 212 and producers decided they needed surefire crowd-pleasers to fill the seats and the coffers. And what better to offer than a Neil Simon classic?

Producer Ellen Marincic and director Larry Kelsey dusted off one of Simon’s biggest hits, if also one that might not be on the tip of the average tongue: “Barefoot in the Park.”

The second entry in Simon’s catalog tells the story of two newlyweds, Paul and Corie Bratter, who are temperamental opposites wrestling not only with each other’s personal foibles but with their problematic apartment.

Set in an overpriced New York City walk-up with bad plumbing (bad everything, really), the laughs get louder when Corie decides to play matchmaker between her visiting mother and the cultured, eccentric neighbor-in-the-attic Victor Velasco.

“For this season, we were deliberately looking for shows that everyone would hear the name and say, ‘Oh, yeah. I’d really like to see that again,’” Kelsey said.

“I think it’s one of Neil Simon’s best shows, actually,” he said. “It was early in his career, but it was a really big hit. There’s just so much to recommend it. The humor is just nonstop.”

“Barefoot in the Park” enjoyed tremendous success on stage – a four-year run on Broadway – as well as on screen thanks to a 1967 film adaptation starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda.

(And if “Barefoot” rings only a faint bell, it’s because Simon himself eclipsed “Barefoot” with an even bigger hit two years later: “The Odd Couple.”)

“It’s just a great play,” said producer Ellen Marincic. “You just can’t go wrong with Neil Simon. His dialogue is just perfection.”

Luke Dougherty plays Paul, the strait-laced attorney who adores his bohemian wife even though she challenges his staid sensibilities. Dougherty said he was steeped in serious drama and was hesitant about trying his hand at comedy – until the read the script.

“This is a good blend of comedy and drama,” Dougherty said. “There’s a lot of good, absurdist humor. I thought it was entertaining.”

Co-star Devon Ford had fewer misgivings at auditioning for Corie Bratter. Ford had laughed heartily at a revival of “Barefoot” and, now a newlywed herself, appreciated that laughter is key to a successful union.

“I’ve definitely seen other Neil Simon shows and the chance to actually be in one is a dream come true for any actor,” Ford said.

Despite its timeless themes, “Barefoot” contains a few topical references that betray its 1960s pedigree. Kelsey considered updating the dialogue, but not for very long.

“There are some references you’d have to have been around to really appreciate,” Kelsey allowed, “but I just decided not to worry about it. The general theme and the humor are not dated at all.”

Rounding out the cast are Bobette Roberson as Mother, Ken Schroeder as Victor Velasco, Gary Talsky as the Telephone Repairman and Chris Kelly as the Delivery Man.

Assisting Kelsey and Marincic are assistant director Nathan Nosalik, stage manager Ella Johns, set designer Glen Gerrard, set builders and decorators too numerous to mention, lighting designer and light operator Yvette Lucas, sound operator Fred Davis, costumers Vicky Bickel and Michelle Hainline, prop coordinator Michelle Wade and stage crew Dixie Schroeder and Ellen Marincic.

“Barefoot in the Park” will be presented April 21-23 and 28-30 at Stage 212, 700 First St, La Salle. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees, which begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets also can be purchased online by visiting stage212.org .

“Barefoot in the Park” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.