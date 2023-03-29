Tickets go on sale for ‘Barefoot in the Park’ at Stage 212 in La Salle

The honeymoon is over, but love and laughs abound as Stage 212 in La Salle presents Neil Simon’s hit romantic comedy “Barefoot in The Park.”

Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a reserved, straight-laced lawyer and she’s a spontaneous, optimistic free spirit who wishes he would just lighten up. Their new apartment – her discovery – is too expensive with little room, bad plumbing, no heat, and a broken skylight – and it’s six flights up. When they get a surprise visit from Corie’s conservative mother, Corie decides to play matchmaker during dinner with their cultured, eccentric neighbor-in-the-attic Victor Velasco, and everything that can go wrong does.

Featured in the cast are Devon Ford as Corie Bratter, Luke Dougherty as Paul Bratter, Bobette Roberson as Mother, Ken Schroeder as Victor Velasco, Gary Talsky as the Telephone Repairman and Chris Kelly as the Delivery Man.

Production staff includes director Larry Kelsey, producer Ellen Marincic, assistant director Nathan Nosalik, stage manager Ella Johns, set designer Glen Gerrard, set builders and decorators too numerous to mention, lighting designer and light operator Yvette Lucas, sound operator Fred Davis, costumers Vicky Bickel and Michelle Hainline, prop coordinator Michelle Wade and stage crew Dixie Schroeder and Ellen Marincic.

“Barefoot in the Park” will be presented April 21-23 and 28-30 at Stage 212, 700 First St. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees, which begin at 2 p.m. Angel passholders may begin reserving seats March 27, and season passholders may begin reserving seats April 3. Tickets will be available to the general public for $15 each beginning 10, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“Barefoot in the Park” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.