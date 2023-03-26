IVCC to host poet, scholar, sound artist Jonah Mixon-Webster

Illinois Valley Community College’s Jacobs Library will host renowned poet, scholar and conceptual sound artist Jonah Mixon-Webster at noon, Wednesday, April 5, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

This event is part of the One Book One College program promoting “Maid,” by Stephanie Land. Maid is the true story of a young college-bound woman who faces abuse, loneliness, pregnancy, motherhood, and poverty in her journey to earn her college degree.

All students, faculty, staff and the public are welcome to join the conversation. Copies of the book will be available.

For information, visit www.ivcc.edu/onebook or contact Jayna Leipart Guttilla at Jayna_LeipartGuttilla@ivcc.edu. This event is co-sponsored by the Illinois Association for Teachers of English and the Association of Illinois School Library Educators.