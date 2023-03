Stage 212, 700 First St., in La Salle is offering an improv workshop, Improv Academy, for people ages 14 and older at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1.

Workshop leaders Brian Steep and Charles Van Horn will introduce participants to the basics of improv and help them improve their improv skills.

The cost for the workshop is $10 a person. Space is limited, and registration is required. Registration and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.