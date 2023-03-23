5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Shows, drawdowns among the weekend’s events

1 - Prairie Arts Council’s “Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre presents: Sherlock Holmes in the Hound of the Baskervilles”: The show is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at 24 Park Ave. East in Princeton. The presentation is a live radio show that comes from “Britannia in the year of 1959.” The show is complete with sound effects, audience participation and humor. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at prairiearts.org, by emailing prairieartsprinceton@gmail.com or leaving a message at 815-875-2787. Tickets also will be available at the door.

2 - Putnam County students present “Willy Wonka”: The Putnam County High School Theatre Department will be presenting “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” based on the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24, as well as 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the PCHS auditorium, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave., Granville. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students. PCHS students can attend one performance for free. Tickets are available by calling 815-882-2800, ext. 4, or by emailing hulstromn@pcschools535.org. Seating is assigned and tickets will be available at the door.

3 - Marseilles Spring Craft Show: The craft show will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Lions Club, 511 Commercial St. The Easter bunny will be there for photos and to hand out treats noon to 2 p.m. There will be 30 plus crafters, a gift basket raffle and food for sale by the Lions Club. The event is sponsored by Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee. Call 815-993-2408 for more information.

4 - Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Fun Night and Draw Down: The annual drawdown is scheduled to begin 5 p.m. Friday at Senica’s Oak Ridge, 658 U.S. 6, La Salle. A $50 covers a chicken and pasta dinner, plus drinks, and a chance at a $2,000 prize. Music will be performed by Tim and Wally and there will be casino-themed games for prizes. Call 815-223-0227 for tickets.

5 - Mendota FFA Alumni and Supporters drawdown: Music, games, beverages, prizes and an auction all part of the fun 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Elks Lodge, 707 Indiana Ave. Tickets are $50 for a couple. 5-B’s Catering Service will be there from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older. Go to https://www.facebook.com/mendotaffaalumni for more information.

