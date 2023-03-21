La Salle library to host history of scones presentation

The La Salle Public Library will be virtually hosting Father Dominic Garramone, also known as the Bread Monk, for a presentation on the history of scones, from medieval times to present day at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

The presentation will include basic techniques for a classic scone recipe with some easy variations and more advanced recipes, like Norfolk scones with a layer of raspberry filling and savory scones with bacon, cheddar and chives.

Father Dominic Garramone, OSB, is a monk at St. Bede Abbey in Peru. He was the host of the PBS cooking show, Breaking Bread with Father Dominic, from 1999 to 2001. He has written 10 cookbooks. Father Dominic said he got his culinary education “between my mother’s kitchen, PBS and the public library.”

This program will be presented virtually and is free and open to the public. To register, please use the following link – https://bit.ly/3YF4KNM.

For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.