Oglesby library to begin classic movie series

The Oglesby Library’s monthly Classic Movie Night series kicks off 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

Moviegoers will get a chance to view this 1931 Transylvanian tale of terror from Universal Studios featuring Bela Lugosi and based on Bram Stoker’s novel. This event is free and reserved for adults.

Storyteller Tricia Kelly provides the back story to this silver screen gem. Attendees may bring a comfortable chair or blanket, movie treats and non-alcoholic beverages. To RSVP call the library at 815-883-3619 and walk-in moviegoers are welcome. Because of the movie licensing rules, the library is prohibited from using the movie’s title in promoting the event.