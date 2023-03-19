March 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituarieseNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Oglesby library to begin classic movie series

Library will show 1931 Transylvanian classic

By Shaw Local News Network

The Oglesby Library’s monthly Classic Movie Night series kicks off 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25. (Provided)

The Oglesby Library’s monthly Classic Movie Night series kicks off 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

Moviegoers will get a chance to view this 1931 Transylvanian tale of terror from Universal Studios featuring Bela Lugosi and based on Bram Stoker’s novel. This event is free and reserved for adults.

Storyteller Tricia Kelly provides the back story to this silver screen gem. Attendees may bring a comfortable chair or blanket, movie treats and non-alcoholic beverages. To RSVP call the library at 815-883-3619 and walk-in moviegoers are welcome. Because of the movie licensing rules, the library is prohibited from using the movie’s title in promoting the event.