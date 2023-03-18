Utica library to host Beware of Scams program

Many people think scams mostly affect older adults, but reports to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel tell a different story – anyone can be scammed.

Reports suggest many scams are harming younger people more than older adults.

Utica Public Library District, 224 Mill St., will be hosting the program, Beware Of Scams. An Illinois State Police trooper will be discussing different types of scams including online, telephone and in-person and how to protect yourself against them at 5 p.m. March 21.

While there’s more to the story, the broad theme is that scams affect every age group, but differently. Call and reserve a spot as seating is limited. Email questions to uticalibrary@comcast.net or call 815-667-4509