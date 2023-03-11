U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood urges state agencies to take action to preserve health care in Peru

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville) is urging the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board to take every possible action to preserve access to care in Peru and surrounding communities following the sudden closure Jan. 28 of St. Margaret’s Health-Peru.

State lawmakers have said St. Margaret’s have been in touch with state agencies regarding its needs, including the possible release of anticipated Medicare/Medicaid payments ahead of the normal cycle to help with its cash crunch.

“Since St. Margaret’s Health’s abrupt announcement, I have heard from constituents about the incredible toll this is already taking on my community, especially women and families,” Underwood said in a press release. “The long-term health and stability of our rural communities depends on access to high-quality, sustainable health care, and we must take every possible step to protect it.”

St. Margaret’s Health-Peru was a critical provider of life-saving health services, including obstetric care, Underwood said. The hospital noticed the closure on Jan. 25 and suspended operations just three days later, leaving thousands of northern Illinois residents isolated from care practically overnight, she said.

St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley remains open, however, state lawmakers have indicated in a letter Feb. 6 the hospital is in critical financial shape.

“One Peru resident wrote to me asking where women in the Illinois Valley area are supposed to go for obstetric care,” Underwood said in a letter to the agencies. “Another person flagged the potential for longer response times for medical emergencies.

“The concerns raised by our community members are backed by robust evidence: the loss of accessible obstetric services and increased distance to travel to care has been associated with ‘increased risk of non-indicated induced Cesarean section (which can lead to more complications), postpartum hemorrhage, prolonged hospital stay, and/or postpartum depression.’ Research also shows that rural hospital closures can result in higher unemployment and lower per-capita incomes,” Underwood said.