La Salle-Peru High School names students of the month

Students treated to breakfast

Students recognized this month were Olivia Shetterly, Aidan Harmon, Samuel Dickey, Hannah Hubinsky, Kaia Johnson, Anna McLaughlin, Sarah Huetteman, Alex Anderson, Bo Weitl, Jacey Green, Abel Leyva, Andres Medina, Mezmerize Patton, Isabelle Andrews and Brock Terzick. Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Dickey also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and the La Salle Rotary Club.