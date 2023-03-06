Meet the candidates for Oglesby mayor

Oglesby Mayor Dom Rivara is not seeking reelection. Three contenders, all with experience on the Oglesby City Council, seek to replace him.

The Oglesby Public Library District will host a mayoral and commissioner candidates forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the library, 111 S. Woodland Ave.

They are listed alphabetically:

Jim Cullinan (Photo provided by Jim Cullinan)

Jim Cullinan

Jim Cullinan is a 40-year resident of Oglesby and a retired Oglesby police officer with 25 years of service. He is married to Melanie and has a son, Austin, two daughters, Amber and Taylor, and a dog, Teddy.

Political / Civic Experience

He has served as Oglesby City Commissioner from 2019 to the present.

Objectives

1. Keep the lights on

2. Freeze utility rates

3. Work with community to bring in businesses downtown/along Interstate 39

What Cullinan wants voters to know

What you see is what you get, I call it like I see it, and my door will always be open to talk about whatever is on your mind.

Jason Curran (Photo provided by )

Jason Curran

Jason Curran is a retired Navy Chief with 20 years of active duty service to include three overseas assignments, two at-sea deployments, and one in-country tour of duty of Iraq.

Curran is married to Kimberly, has a daughter, Clara, in graduate school, and a son, Jason Jr., in high school. He holds an associate degree in nuclear technology and a bachelor’s degree in technology management, both earned while on active duty, and a master’s degree in public administration, earned while in his current office.

Political / civic experience

Two years as regional delivery coordinator for Feed His Children; two years on the Oglesby School Board and, currently, four years as an Oglesby commissioner.

Objectives

1. Significantly more aggressive economic development actions for both small business and industrial development.

2. Continue to improve and rebuild critical infrastructure.

3. Improve efficiency and revenue streams to lower utility rates and property taxes.

What Curran wants voters to know

I will never hide, mislead, or lie to the public, nor will take on the role of mayor with a vendetta or an intention to either benefit a specific business, relative, or friend through abuse of the position. I will continue to communicate and be transparent with the public on all topics whether the information is positive or negative. This is the greatest community I have had the pleasure of raising my children in, I only want to be able to find ways to improve Oglesby more as your mayor that can dedicate an entire work day to those efforts.

Don Finley (Photo provided by Don Finley)

Don Finley

Don Finley is a lifelong Oglesby resident married 33 years to Denise (Danekas) Finley, with whom he has two sons, Tyler and Adam, and a granddaughter, Dorothy. He is a 37-year employee of John’s Service and Sales. He is a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Holy Family School Board for eight years.

Political / civic experience

Finley served as mayor of Oglesby from 2010-2019, city commissioner from 2009-10, and has been active in Oglesby Elks, District 20 Little League; Central States; LP Booster Club, ISU Parent Board, Holy Family Basketball coach and North Central Illinois Economic Development. He is a founding board member of Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch.

Objectives if elected

1. Continue work on revitalizing the downtown business district and the Interstate 39 interchange, which includes outreach to manufacturers, addressing vacant properties, partnering with landowners, create teams to attract businesses, offer business incentives and boost tourism

2. Work to bring back a sense of community and pride to Oglesby by creating a better quality of life for residents and for those who are looking to move here. This includes keeping fees and utility costs in check, cleaning up dilapidated properties, showcase Oglesby parks, advocate for the Matthiessen annex (Buzzi property) and Starved Rock 3. Restore commissioner and mayor responsibilities as defined by state statute, ensuring that each elected commissioner shares equally in responsibilities and power.

What Finley wants voters to know

I have been actively involved in the community for more than 35 years. I am running because I care about Oglesby’s future - this is not a resume-building pursuit for me.

I have the knowledge and experience necessary to step in and move Oglesby forward on Day 1. I have shown that I can bring businesses to Oglesby - Stough Group Senior Housing, Love’s, Speedway, GTI, St. Margaret’s and Alliance Dental all made significant investments in our community during my administration.

I have a proven track record in fiscal responsibility. When I was first elected mayor, the city was broke and bills were delinquent. When I left, bills were paid and there was a savings program. Our hard work laid the foundation for the city’s current financial stability. We did this while still keeping Oglesby affordable for families and seniors.

I will continue to be to look for ways to cut costs while still maintaining services to residents. If elected, I will work hard to make Oglesby a place where parents can raise their families in a safe environment, where businesses can thrive, and where residents are proud of their community.