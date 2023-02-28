La Salle resale shop opens

KPs Resale, 229 Gooding St., La Salle, is hosting a grand opening Wednesday.
“We are a resale shop like this area has never seen before,” the business said in a Facebook post. “We plan to bring you the best quality items at an affordable price.”
The store buys liquidation pallets, mostly Amazon returns, said owner Kyle Pratt. He said the store will stock a variety of items, including shoes, toys and furniture, among other items.
For more information, search for KPs Resale on Facebook.
