IVCC scholarship deadline approaching Feb. 9

Students planning to attend Illinois Valley Community College this fall can apply for IVCC Foundation scholarships online by Thursday, Feb. 9.

Current students, high school seniors and anyone planning to enroll in fall or spring 2023-24 courses is welcome to apply for more than 200 foundation awards.

The online application is available at ivcc.edu/scholarships. Applicants must also submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid at studentaid.gov.

Scholarships range in value from $500 to $4,500. In fiscal 2023, more than $415,000 in scholarships were awarded.

Scholarships are available in specific disciplines ranging from agriculture and automotive to manufacturing and welding. There are also about 50 “open” scholarships available to students in any course of study.

Contact Foundation secretary Donna Swiskoski at 815-224-0551 or donna_swiskoski@ivcc.edu for information.