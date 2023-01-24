New La Salle garbage hauler delivers bins

La Salle’s new garbage hauler began delivering new 95-gallon waste and recycling bins Monday to residents.

The bins will go into use Monday, Jan. 30, as the new hauler Lakeshore Recycling Services starts its service.

La Salle’s contract with Republic Services, the city’s current provider, expires at the end of the month. The City Council decided to switch to Lakeshore Recycling Systems at the end of August because of resident complaints of repeated missed pickups under Republic.

Residents can keep or dispose of old bins. If residents would like to dispose of old trash cans, LRS will pick them up during the first week of of LRS service beginning Jan. 30.

La Salle received $55,500 from American Beverage to improve the community’s curbside recycling system. This investment will provide 3,700 households in La Salle with free, 96-gallon recycling carts.

LRS will require residents to post a note on the old trash bins requesting LRS to throw away the container. A note must be left on the old trash bins for the driver to know it is OK to take away.

All residents enrolled in garbage service through the city since November 2022 or earlier will get new bins delivered. If bins don’t arrive, call LRS at 309-586-4410.

For more information, call LRS, go to https://www.lrsrecycles.com/residential/la-salle/ or contact City Hall at 815-223-3755.